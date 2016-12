VOLUNTEERING AT THE SWANSEA BRANCH

If you have some spare time, are looking to volunteer, look no further, we hold regular information events and look forward to welcoming prospective volunteers to the Samaritans Swansea branch.

The events give prospective volunteers the background of the Samaritans, particularly of the Swansea Branch and the process of becoming a volunteer. There is also a question and answer session and an opportunity to have a look around our refurbished centre.

Details of our next information event will be posted soon, in the meantime, if you wish to register your interest as a prospective volunteer or have any questions, please contactswansam.recruitment@gmail.com

Andy

Deputy Director

Recruitment and Selection