Knight and brenchley

Knight & Brenchley Tool Hire was established in 1979 by Mike Knight & Mike Brenchley, since that day the company’s philosophy was to hire quality tools to the general public and the construction industry at low rates. This was backed up with professional yet friendly informative staff who understood that ‘customer is King’. Over 30 years later this philosophy is as true today as when the company first started trading. This has taken the family owned company from strength to strength.
