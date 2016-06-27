If you are coming up Walter Road from Swansea city centre, keep heading towards the Uplands area, past the George Pub until you see Parnell Construction on the left hand side, Asclepius Therapy Centre is to the right hand side of this premises.

If you are coming down from the Uplands, please look for the Sichuan Savour Chineese restaurant on the right hand side of the road a couple of hundred yards from the zebra crossing after passing the St James Park area.

Asclepius Therapy Centre is to the left hand side of the restaurant and I am on the second floor, please wait in the waiting / kitchen area on the first floor until called as I might still be helping someone.

The main road only has one hour parking so please allow extra time to find a parking space in one of the side streets near-by. Thank you.





Contact Details:

E Mail: timothypope@healingfromtheheart.co.uk

or enquires@timothypope.co.uk

Telephone: 07974 709164 (best number to reach me or leave a message)

or 01792 589314

Linkedin: http://uk.linkedin.com/pub/timothy-pope/3/8a3/516/

Skype: Timothy.pope10



Please note:

If an appointment is cancelled without giving at least 24 hours prior notice then a cancellation fee of £20.00 will be charged.

